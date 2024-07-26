I Was In My Mother’s Womb For 12 Months – Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, says his mother did not live to witness his great feat in life after carrying him for 12 months in her womb.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday at the presentation of the drama, titled “Aremu Omo Asabi,” during the 66th remembrance programme held in honour of his late mother at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to him, his mother battled with witches and wizards while she was pregnant with him.

Lamenting that she did not live to enjoy the fruit of her labour, Obasanjo said: “I was told I was in her womb for 12 months, and since I was born, I have not been left for once.

“She had nine children but two of us survived, myself and my sister but I was the only one who went to school because my father’s belief was that no matter how educated a female child is, she would end up in the kitchen.”

In his remarks, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, described Mama Bernice Obasanjo as a great woman while alive, saying her influence would continue to endure through the lives of her children, especially Chief Obasanjo, who remains a formidable figure in Nigeria’s history.

Abiodun, represented by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, stated that mothers will forever be the bedrock upon which the foundation of any society is built.