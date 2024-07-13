“I Withdraw My Respect For You” – Charly Boy Condemns Tinubu’s Renaming Of National Theatre After Soyinka

Veteran singer and social activist Charles Oputa, often known as Charly Boy, has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the renaming of Lagos’ National Arts Theatre after Prof Wole Soyinka.

In a bold statement on his X handle Friday, Charly Boy stated that he will no longer respect or hold Wole Soyinka in high regard, citing his strong disagreement with the decision.

President Bola Tinubu made the renaming announcement to commemorate Soyinka’s 90th birthday.

Charly Boy, a strong critic of the president, opposed the decision and questioned its reasons.

He referred to a previous talk about Wole Soyinka, hinting that his feelings about him have changed.

He wrote, “2 Shameless Old Men

Uncle WOLE I henceforth withdraw all the respect I once had for you.

“When late Jimmyjohnson talked about you in the 90s, I thought he was only yabbing you.

“Wow! How some of our MIGHTYs have fallen, for beans, ewa, dodo, is it for rice’?

