If Dangote Had Humbled Himself And Come To Me, Refinery Wouldn’t Have Burnt – Pastor Odumeje

Pastor Odumeje a.k.a Liquid Metal, a controversial preacher, mocked billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote for failing to respond to his prophecy of a calamity at his refinery.

The industrialist had a setback some weeks ago when a fire broke out at his ongoing refinery project, causing damage to his facilities and injuring some of his employees.

On June 26, 2024, a fire broke out at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in the Lekki Free Zone of Lagos, Nigeria.

The fire broke out at the Refinery’s Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), producing dense dark smoke that could be seen from a distance, creating panic and evacuation in the region.

During Sunday’s sermon, Pastor Odumeje, who had previously warned the billionaire of impending disaster, alleged that Dangote’s failure to listen caused him to lose money.

The pastor argued that Dangote’s pride and scepticism in his prophecy led to a calamity that could have been avoided.

“If Dangote humbled himself to come here, that refinery would not burn. He will not spend that money; he is spending billions of dollars to repair the factory because of pride and looking down on a prophet,” he stated partly.

Watch him speak below…