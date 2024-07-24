If Dem No Fear Us, Dey Can’t Respect Us” – Charly Boy Urges Youths To Protest

Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, a popular singer, has urged Nigerian youths to go ahead with their planned nationwide rallies against bad administration.

If those in power are confident in their integrity, they should embrace scrutiny and protest, rather than suppress it, according to Charly Boy.

He stated this in a post on his X account on Wednesday, dismissing a report urging Lagos citizens to disregard the protest because Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government is already doing enough for them.

However, Charly Boy countered the advice, saying they resort to silencing dissenting voices and avoiding accountability because they have secrets to hide.

He said: “A Season of Lies, Wayo, Deceit, Propaganda and the more you Look………..

“If those in power are confident in their integrity, they should embrace scrutiny and protest, not suppress it. But when they resort to silencing dissenting voices and avoiding accountability, it’s clear they have secrets to hide. The ‘skeletons/cemeteries in their cupboard’ are a testament to their corruption and abuse of power.

“In a true democracy, governments must be transparent and answerable to the people. They should welcome criticism and engage in open dialogue, even when it’s uncomfortable. By doing so, they can earn trust and demonstrate their commitment to serving the public interest. But when they try to hide behind secrecy and intimidation, it’s a clear sign of guilt and a betrayal of the people’s trust.

“Nigerian youths don’t ever back down. If dem no fear us, dey can never respect us.

Nonsense. Dia fathers.”

