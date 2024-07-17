If Elected, I’ll Pay N120,000 Minimum Wage – Ondo LP Guber Candidate



Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Ondo State, Ayodele Olorunfemi, says he will implement N120,000 as the minimum wage if elected.

The State’s off-cycle governorship election is scheduled for November 16.

Olorunfemi who said the cost of living in the country has gone up astronomically, noted that there is a need to pay a minimum wage that reflects socio-economic realities.

“As of 2023, when we were campaigning, we assured our people that LP would be paying a minimum of the N80,000 minimum wage in Ondo; that was before the economy got to where it is today.

“With the situation in the market now, looking at the cost of living, if this state is put under our control, we shall not pay anything less than N120,000 as the minimum wage.

“That is the minimum we can pay, and we believe we will be able to afford it,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

He also pledged to boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) by hiring more workers and incentivising them to be productive.

The LP candidate added that his administration would prioritise the construction of a dry port to alleviate traffic inflow into Lagos from the state and its surrounding areas, if elected.

“The fact that I know is that what we have now can pay the minimum wage.

“We want our workers to be productive so that more wealth can come to the state.

“When we take over as LP, the first agenda item is to make sure there is a port in Ondo state to boost business and the economy.

“We are working with the Alaba International Market Association in Lagos. We are going to work on how to have our own dry port to decongest Alaba International Market in Lagos.

“We are getting a dry port at Ore and a very big international market that will reduce traffic inflow to Lagos,” Olorunfemi said.