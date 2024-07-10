If You Can’t Fix Ogun Roads, Yayi Will – Portable Slams Gov. Abiodun After His Car Got Stuck

Nigerian artist Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has resorted to social media to vent his dissatisfaction with the poor state of Ogun State roads, particularly in Sango-Ota.

Following an incident involving his Range Rover on Tuesday, Portable took to his Instagram story section to share a video showing his car stuck due to the poor condition of a road within the state.

This came barely a day after his return from a trip of the United States.

Portable blasted Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun in the video for failing to find a solution to the poor roads in Sango-Ota and other parts of the state.

Speaking further, he stated that many people in Ogun State own automobiles but are unable to use them due to the state’s poor roads, emphasising that he had recently left the United States and that all of the country’s roads are in good condition.

The musician advised Dapo Abiodun to improve the state’s terrible roads, and if he can’t, he should resign and let his favourite, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola also known as Yayi, do it.

In the video, local youths were seen helping him push his Range Rover, which had been damaged by the bad road.

“Ogun state Sango ota iyana ilogbo Oke osa, I’m not home please tell them to come and repair our roads, my Range Rover got stucked again I just got back from America, in America car doesn’t get dirty, see and I’m bringing my exotic car, Yayi come and fix our road if Dapo Abiodun cannot repair it, Dapo if you cannot fix it let Yayi do it, if one person cannot fix it another person will, we have cars in Ogun state, it’s the roads that are bad. Yayi is our next Governor in ogun state, it can not be changed, tell Dapo to repair that road before his finishes his term in office, we have money in Ogun, it’s our road that’s bad, it’s the person that can repair the road for us that we want,” he said in part.

Watch him speak below…