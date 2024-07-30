“If You Carry Protest Near N’Delta, You Go Collect” – Asari Dokubo Threatens #EndBadGovt Protesters (Video)

A former Niger Delta freedom fighter, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has issued warning to nationwide protesters, planning to occupy the oil rich state.

Recall that the demonstrators have scheduled August 1st, 2024, to stage their rally against hardship and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, over its attitude towards economic challenges.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the protesters have also vowed to storm major cities across the nation, despite security threats made by Nigerian Army and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, while speaking at the Niger Delta Sensitisation Conference for Ethnic Nationalities, Youths, and Women, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said that the agitators’s demand doesn’t capture he interest of the Niger Delta.

He added that the soul aim of the protest is to remove the government in power due to their election loss.

Dokubo said: “I and all those who believe in me and those of you who are committed to the interest of the Niger Delta, we are not going to be part of any protest. It is as clear as that.

“If anybody has the right to protest, I also have the right to resist protest. Where your right stops, that is where my right begins.

“I’m anti-protest. When our brother was here (making a veiled reference to Jonathan) they protested. Today, another of our brothers is here. They want to protest. That is the truth.

“When you allow yourself to be used, when you always bend your back for people to ride on you, they will continue to ride on you.”

“Are our needs included in their 10 points demand? No. So, we are not important to them. But it is our resources that they want to share. I want to say that me, I have the capacity. If you carry your protest near where I am, you will collect (they will be resisted).

“I will not be part of it. These are anarchists. When you lose the election, wait for another election season. It is four years. Sell yourself to the people, but you don’t want to.”

