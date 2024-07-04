Ighodalo Remains Our Guber Candidate – Edo PDP Says Despite Court Verdict

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, has reacted to the nullification of the Party’s governorship election conducted in February.

Recall that, on Thursday, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja voided the poll that produced candidate Asue Ighodalo on the ground that 378 delegates who were supposed to vote at the primary election were unlawfully excluded by PDP.

However the Party has insisted that the Lagos-based lawyer remains its flagbearer ahead of the September 21 governorship election.

The State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, said in a statement shortly after the court ruling that: “Let it be on record that the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo as the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 elections remains intact and that the judgement of the Federal High court in Abuja did not in any way affect the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo.”

READ ALSO: “It’s Finished, Na God Get Power” – Philip Shaibu Jubilates As Court Declares Edo PDP Guber Primary Invalid

He further blamed what it described as certain elements that were spreading rumours about its candidate, claiming they were scared of Ighodalo’s popularity.

Although the statement did not reveal the identities of the elements, the PDP called on its members to remain calm, assuring that there is no cause to be worried by the development.

“The PDP is aware that certain elements who are scared of the soaring popularity of our candidate Dr Asue Ighodalo are going about peddling rumours that the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo has been nullified.

“We urge our teaming loyal supporters to remain calm and resolute as there is no cause for alarm,” the statement added.