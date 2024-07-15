IGP Bows To Pressure, Suspends Enforcement Of Electronic Motor Registration

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has suspended the enforcement of electronic central motor registry registration for vehicle owners in the country.

Recall that the Police force had given a 14-day deadline, from July 12, to commence enforcement of the registration.

In a statement signed by ACP Olumuwiya Adejobi, on Sunday, said that the suspension was for the force to reconfigure the e-CMR.

Adejobi urged Nigerians to embrace the electronic central motor registration, adding that the process would assist police and security agencies in combating vehicle theft and other crimes.

The statement reads: “The e-CMR initiative is designed to ensure the safety and security of all types of vehicles including motorcycles by collating data imputed into the system by vehicle owners and acting on such to flag the vehicles if reported stolen.

“The e-CMR will provide a firsthand database to the Force for curbing vehicular crimes as dedicated officers can access real-time comprehensive data of every vehicle on their tablets. Similarly, the e-CMR will prevent multiple registration of vehicles and serve as a database to collate biometric and other data of vehicle owners and individuals, adding value to the national database and incident report portal generated from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies towards general security.

“Furthermore, contrary to news making the round and insinuations about the e-CMR, the NPF wishes to state categorically that the e-CMR is not a revenue-generating platform but an initiative to digitalize policing for effectiveness and general safety of lives and property of Nigeria residents.

“This is to give ample opportunity for mass enlightenment and education of all citizens and residents on the process, benefits and effectiveness in solving the challenge of vehicle-related crimes, and protection of individual and corporate vehicle ownership.”