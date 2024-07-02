IGP Condemns Suicide Blasts In Borno, Deploys More Personnel To Strengthen Security

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the suicide blasts that occurred in Gwoza, Borno State on Saturday, June 29.

In a statement released by the Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Monday, the IGP expressed sympathy to the government and people of Borno State, particularly the relatives and loved ones of those affected.

The IG has also deployed more personnel and resources to Borno State to strengthen security, prevent further attacks, and reassure citizens of the force’s commitment to their safety and security.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Verydarkman Over Defamation Charges, Sparks Controversy

“The NPF Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit in collaboration with the Nigerian Army EOD Unit, is actively engaging in clearance operations to ensure that no further threats infiltrate any part of Borno State or its neighbouring States,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the IG restated the Nigeria Police Force’s determination to continue working with the military, other security agencies, and stakeholders to combat all types of criminal and violent assaults in the country.

He also urged Nigerians to stay watchful and swiftly report any suspicious activity to the police.

In addition, the IG directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department to increase intelligence gathering around the country for more efficient anti-crime operations.