I’ll Ensure You Don’t Return To Senate In 2027 – FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Replies Ireti Kingibe

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the FCT won’t return to the National Assembly in 2027.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Wike’s statement is coming, after he was criticized by Kingibe on Arise TV, on Monday.

The lawmaker was heard, criticizing the former Rivers State governor, adding that FCT residents are unimpressed with his performance.

Reacting to Kingibe statement, at the Mabushi Bus Terminal flag-off in Abuja, on Monday, Wike said that he wasn’t in office to please the senator, claiming that he had achieved significant progress in his short tenure.

He said: “I overheard somebody on Arise TV this morning. Unfortunately, I hear the person is a member of the National Assembly and it is unfortunate I say so,” he said.

“You said there are no hospitals. You, as a legislator, what have you done? How many bills have you sponsored for us to improve our education and health sector?

“I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, 2027, come and run under Abuja, we will fail you. Do you think that what happened last time will happen again? It will not happen again. Luckily for me, I am the FCT Minister now. So that is my territory and I’m not afraid.

“So, people should be able to come out and be able to accept the truth. We are not begging for anybody to become our friend; we have so many friends that we cannot even carry along.

Wike noted that he will not beg anyone to become his friend, adding that they are yet to see more mouth watering performance under his ministry.

He said: “So how can we go and beg people to become our friends? We are not interested in that. If you are angry that people are praising us, by next year your BP level will go very high because the praises you would see would be too much.”