‘I’m Not A Thief, Good Music Pays Me’ – Rudeboy Clears Air On EFCC Detention

Paul Okoye, a veteran artist better known by his stage name Rudeboy, has responded to his clearance from the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

It should be noted that famous blogger Cutie Juls recently revealed that Rudeboy and his elder brother, Jude Okoye, were detained for questioning by the EFCC.

Following his release, Rudeboy celebrated on his Instagram account on Wednesday, stressing that he is not a thief and that his amazing music pays him handsomely.

He wrote: “Eagle eyes = all cleared I no thief ohh …na just good music de pay.

Now let’s get back to the music Next week!! New music!! Vitamin D.”

See some reactions to his post,

jux_jenni noted: “Peter level of silence online needs to be studied 👏”

ofojebe said: “Rudeboy too loud!”

big_dannyjean said: “Mans got songs from years ago that still hits till date so good music it is.”

donstarrzy said: “Na only Igbo rich young men they are always after”

ginicah wrote: “Once you’re rich EFCC will have their eyes on you… it kept me questioning 🤨 are they allergic to riches. Cos which kind country no want it citizens to grow tufiakwa”

SEE POST: