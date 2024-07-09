“I’m Seriously Ill” – Shatta Wale’s Mother Laments Son’s Neglect Amid Her Deteriorating Health

Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, the mother of famed Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has expressed her disappointment with her son’s neglect.

It should be noted that in 2022, she stated that she had been evicted from her home after six years and hadn’t seen her son in over five years, despite her declining health and several attempts to contact him.

Madam Elsie, in a recent video shared on social media on Tuesday, stated that her health has further deteriorated, with her suffering from severe hypertension and other ailments, without any support from her son.

Her niece, Sherita, confirmed these allegations, describing Shatta Wale’s extended absence and the family’s difficulties in caring for the old woman.

Madam Elsie, added that Shatta Wale had abandoned her and had no clue of her location or daily hardships.

READ MORE: Make Money, Look For Rich Girl, Let Everybody Hustle – Singer Paul Okoye Advises Men

She revealed that she is currently being cared for by her sister and niece, Sharita Aheteku, due to her health issues, and is appealing to the public for financial assistance.

She said,

“Good evening Ghana, My name is Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, I am the biological mum of Shatta Wale. My son, since about ten or more years now, I haven’t spoken with him. He doesn’t know where I live, he doesn’t know what I eat. Now it has gotten to the extent that my health keeps dropping. I am seriously ill and not well at all. Sherita Mawusi is the one who takes me here and there.

“Please what she is saying, she is not lying at all. I am very ill and currently sleeping in my little sister’s room. I am not that old, but it’s my condition that has made me look this deteriorated.”

Watch her speak below…