“I’m Still Very Much Relevant, Still Making Good Music” – 2baba

Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2Baba, a legendary Nigerian singer, has stated that despite the domination of the new generation of Afrobeats artists, he remains relevant in the music scene.

The ‘African Queen’ singer stated that his sacrifices, together with those of his partners, catapulted Afrobeats to its current status.

He stated this in a recent interview with AFRIMMA shared on Instagram Friday.

He advised young artists to believe in the process rather than being overly ambitious.

The music superstar urged them to learn from Burna Boy, pointing out that he began touring by selling out modest venues and building a loyal fan base before moving on to arenas and stadiums.

2Baba noted that success requires a long-term process, and he remains committed to creating good music, underscoring his enduring impact on the industry.

He said, “Burna Boy sells out Madison Square Garden and they [other artistes] think they are on the same level. And that’s unrealistic.

“He knows what he passed through before getting to the level he is, and you have to go through that process in full. Burna boy didn’t just wake up and sell out Madison Square Garden, it’s a process that took a long time.

“He started by touring small venues and he built a huge followership from there. And you see the results now. It’s the same process. We are part of the sacrificers; the instrumental process [laughs].

“But that doesn’t take anything away from the fact that I am still very much relevant. I’m still here making good music.”

