‘I’m Tired Of Life’ – Man Says, Jumps Into Osun River

An unidentified man, on Saturday, ended life’s journey as he into Gbodofon River in Osogbo, Osun State.

An eyewitness told journalists the middle-aged lamented that he was tired of life and plunged into the river at 10:30 a.m.

“I saw him coming toward me on the bridge and was like murmuring something in Yoruba language that sounded like ‘ile aye ti su’ (I am tired of this life), before swiftly jumping over the railings into the river,” he stated.

Men of the Osun State Fire Service were however called to the scene to rescue the man before he drowned.

Ibrahim Adekunle, spokesman for the fire service, who confirmed the incident, said the firemen were unable to reach the man due to the water level and current.

“Our stations at Okefia and Abere deployed personnel immediately to the scene when we were informed about the incident.

“However, our officers were unable to rescue the man because of the water level, which has gone up due to the downpour,” Adekunle stated.