Imade Won’t Be A Child Forever, She’ll See I Fought For Her – Davido Responds To Sophia Momodu’s Counter-Affidavit

David Adeleke, often known as Davido, a renowned Afrobeat singer, has addressed Sophia Momodu, one of his baby mamas, who mentioned the singer’s deceased son Ifeanyi in a counter-affidavit.

It should be noted that Imade’s mother filed a 100-paragraph counter-affidavit in response to the singer’s request for joint custody.

In paragraph 76, Sophia detailed how Davido lost his kid, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a domestic accident that she deemed negligent, citing it as a reason to keep her daughter away from the musician.

Responding to the statement, Davido chastised her for constantly prodding a healing sore despite the suffering he and his wife, Chioma, are in.

He quietly proposed dropping the custody lawsuit temporarily, saying that his daughter would grow up to understand how hard he fought to be in her life.

Taking to his Instagram story section on Friday, he expressed love for his daughter, Imade.

“Your constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point u can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us everyday of our lives .. Imade will grow up to see I fought for her .. as for now u can have her .. P.S she won’t be a child forever .. enjoy ❤️ Imade Aurora Adeleke ! Your father loves you!” he wrote.

In another post, delivering a message to social media users, he stated that all he was asking for was joint custody of his daughter, but because it involved him, they were making a big deal about it.

“All I ask for is JOINT CUSTODY!! And nothing else! But cus it’s Davido, y’all wanna act like y’all can’t read. Smh. I’m off this! Y’all be blessed and I pray this never happens to you”.

