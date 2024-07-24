Immigration Suspends Lagos Officer Over Drugs Trafficking Charges

The Nigeria Immigration Service, has suspended one of its officers serving at Murtala Muhammad International Airport.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the appointment of the personnel, identified as Akomolafe Gbenga Michael, was put on hold over alleged multiple charges of drug trafficking.

In a statement released to the public on Wednesday, in Abuja, the spokesman of the Service, DCI Kenneth Udo, disclosed that the officer is currently on arraignment before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Udo said that the service would wait for the outcome of the case, which started in May, before making further pronouncements on it.

He said: “The Service wishes to inform the public that the officer in question has since been subjected to internal processes and placed under suspension following the allegation of his involvement in the case in May, 2024.

“The Service, therefore, fully supports the court proceedings aimed at determining the level of his culpability.

“Nigeria Immigration Service awaits the court judgement before making further comments on this to avoid subjudice.

“The Service reaffirms its commitment to excellent service delivery, discipline, and zero tolerance for criminality and will not hesitate to sanction any officer whose conduct is contrary to these ideals”.