Imo Police Crack Down On Armed Robbery, Arrest Two Suspects

Imo State Police Command arrested two suspected armed robbers, Ntosi Godfrey and Nnamdi Raymond, on Friday along the state’s Owerri-Aba Road.

The officers apprehended the culprits in a Green Toyota Golf with registration number AA775BD Lagos, which they allegedly stole from a victim in the Umuahia region of the state.

ASP Henry Okoye, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said, “The suspects opened fire on sighting police operatives but were given stiff resistance by the ever-gallant operatives who manoeuvred to vintage and returned fire.

“In the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects sustained bullet injuries and was later taken to a nearby medical hospital for treatment while the other suspect was arrested.

“Recovered from the suspects included one pump action gun, one locally fabricated gun, 10 rounds of live cartridges, and the Toyota Golf.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a deadly armed robbery syndicate in Umuahia and mentioned one suspect at large”.

He added that operatives from Nekede Divisional Headquarters, working with local vigilantes, stormed a suspected cultist hideout last week after receiving information that rival cult groups were planning to destabilise Umuanunu Obinze’s peace and security in Owerri West LGA, Imo State, and other areas of the state.