Imo: Police Crack Down On Drug Trafficking, Arrest Notorious Suspect

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Uchechukwu Nwanguma, 28, who is accused of selling various types of illegal hard drugs.

The arrest was made possible by the efforts of the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit on Thursday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, the suspect was detained on Wednesday at the Caroline Hostel in Okwu Uratta, Owerri, the state capital.

He claimed that materials seized from him included substantial amounts of weeds presumed to be Canadian Loud, an imported strong synthetic strain of cannabis, and hard narcotics known as molly or happy pills.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime stating that his parents are late and that he moved into the sale of hard drugs to enable him take care of himself and his siblings.”

READ MORE: No Eviction Notice Issued To Herders In Oyo, Police Clarify

In a similar incident, agents from the command’s Anti-Vice Unit arrested Onyekosi Chukwu Ebuka, ‘M’, 35, of Uloano in Imo State’s Isu Local Government Area, on Wednesday for unlawful possession of weeds thought to be Indian hemp.

“His arrest followed a tip-off received from a concerned citizen. The suspects will face prosecution upon completion of diligent investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, reaffirmed the command’s dedication to clamp down on illicit drug dealers and peddlers in the state. He implored parents to caution their children against indulging in the intake or sale of hard drugs or illicit substances, warning that violators will face severe legal consequences,” he said.