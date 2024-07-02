INEC Lacks Power To Conduct LG Polls – Yakubu



Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the commission has no constitutional power to conduct Local Government elections except in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Yakubu said this on the sidelines of a two-day induction retreat for INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Monday in Lagos.

The retreat is to prepare the RECs ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states in September and November, respectively.

Reacting to the agitation seeking constitutional backing for INEC to be saddled with the responsibility of conducting LG elections, Yakubu described it as ‘a constitutional matter’.

According to him, unless necessary constitutional amendments are made, INEC will only continue to organise national and state elections.

“The same section of the Constitution that establishes INEC also establishes the State Independent Electoral Commission and we cannot take over their duties.

“It is good for people to engage in advocacy for INEC to take charge of the whole elections, but the Constitution has to be amended for that to happen.

“For now, INEC can only conduct the local government elections in the Federal Capital Territory with six area council chairmen and 62 councillors.

“And it is in the FCT, the conduct of council elections has been regular and we are proud of what we have done to the best of our capacity.

“So, we are encouraged by what we have done, but as for taking over the LG elections in the states, the constitution has to be amended, and we are not there yet,” Yakubu said.