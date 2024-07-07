Insecurity: I’ll Equip You, Ensure Nigerians Are Safe – Tinubu Charges Army



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, charged the Nigerian Army to ensure that violent groups do not disturb peaceful and law abiding Nigerians.

The President, represented by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, stated this on Saturday at grand finale of the Nigerian Army Celebration held at the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He said, “The Nigerian Army remains one of the most patriotic and selfless elements of our nation. It embodies people who have volunteered, sacrificed, fought and died so that the nation would live in peace. What can be more patriotic than to lay down one’s life for the sake of the nation?

“The Nigerian Army has made and continues to make huge sacrifices to keep us safe.

“Security challenges increased in the last decade and half, the Nigerian Army has risen to the challenge to keep Nigeria safe.”

“l am aware that you are now deployed in all states of the Federation making sacrifices daily in a bid to secure Nigeria.

“To paraphrase Winston Churchill, never in the history of Nigeria, has so many owed so much to so few.

“As your Commander-In-Chief, my administration is committed to building a well equipped, and truly professional army that will remain the pride of the nation.

READ ALSO: Lagos Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Kill Nine

“We are committed to providing you with all that you need to enable you fulfil your constitutional responsibilities. To this end, I have approved the payment of Group Life Assurance for all members of the Nigerian Army who died in the line of duty.

“To heighten your combat efficiency and dexterity, I also approved the purchase of attack helicopters and other necessary equipment and combat enablers for you to carry out your assignments more proficiently and effectively.

“As the world changes, our security architecture must also change to meet up with the new threats.

“Nigerians must be safe in their fields, on our highways, in our markets and in their homes.

“The Nigerian Army remains the backbone of the security architecture that would ensure this security. You must sustain the progress made so far, and evolve strategies to ensure that violent groups do not overwhelm peaceful and law abiding Nigerians.

“As you take direct action against violent groups, you must remember to conduct yourselves in a manner to reflect your professionalism.

“I would ike to encourage you to continue to work closely with your sister services, other security agencies as well as your fellow countrymen and women.

“There is no doubt, you represent the pride of the nation; an institution with history; an institution that has never failed Nigeria.

“Your charge now is not only to protect your country, but to do what is right and just at all times. As your Commander-In-Chief, I know you will,” he added.