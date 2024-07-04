Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, says Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is willing to fulfil any condition that would secure his release.

Abaribe said this during a chat with journalists on Wednesday, after South-East senators emerged from a meeting with Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation.

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was re-arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria in 2021.

Abaribe said Kanu’s prolonged incarceration has emboldened “criminals” in the South-East who now commit “all manner of nefarious activities” in his name.

“I met with Nnamdi Kanu myself on behalf of the rest of the caucus on Monday. And he is very supportive of our plea to the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“By the way, the 15 of us signed this letter which has been handed to the Attorney-General.

“Kanu has also assured me that he is ready to fulfil any conditions that will lead to his early release.

“The AGF received us very warmly and also told us that this is a request for which he has to go and study it, digest it and take to the president because he won’t take the ultimate decision — because it’s a decision of the government of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“This matter cannot be resolved legally.

“If we continue with the legal wrangling, it will continue to cause insecurity because the legitimate demand has been hijacked by criminals, undesirables and all manner of elements who have used it to perpetrate their nefarious deals on the rest of the people in the South-East,” Abaribe said.

Recall also that Governors of the South-East region resolved to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over Kanu’s release.