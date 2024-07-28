“It Was A Wedding Shoot, Not An Actual Wedding” – Isreal DMW Estranged Wife Clarifies Viral ‘Pre-Wedding’ Video

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of musician and Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, also known as Israel DMW, has explained that her viral “pre-wedding” video was not “an actual wedding.”

She reportedly ignited suspicions of remarriage after a “pre-wedding” video of her and a mysterious man leaked on the internet on Friday.

In the viral video, she announced that she had found love again and promised her mystery man that she would not take his love for granted.

However, in response to a congratulatory comment on her Instagram story section on Saturday, Sheila denied speculations of remarriage, stating that the wedding shot was not “actually a wedding.”

She wrote, “It was a wedding shoot not an actual wedding o. Vendors cannot be the ones to post about a wedding before the bride nau??

“I apologise for the misunderstanding, but please, it’s a shoot. Save the congratulations and the pitching for the future if you get to know of it.”

