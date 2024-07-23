‘It’s Evil’ – Elon Musk Speaks About His Transgender Child

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of automotive company, Tesla and space company, Space X, says he was tricked into granting permission for his child to undergo puberty blockers.

He made the disclosure on Monday during a live interview with psychologist Jordan Peterson.

During the conversation, Peterson mentioned Musk’s decision to relocate SpaceX’s headquarters from California, citing the state’s new legislation, Assembly Bill 1955, which enables schools to keep a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity confidential from their parents.

This move came after California Governor, Gavin Newsom, signed the bill into law on July 15, 2024.

When Peterson asked the owner of X about his motivation for speaking out on this issue, Musk shared a personal experience involving his child, Xavier, who now identifies as transgender and goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Musk stated, “It’s evil. You’re taking kids who are far below the age of consent.

“It’s very possible for adults to manipulate children who are having an actual identity crisis into believing that they are the wrong gender.”

He disclosed, “Well, it happened to one of my older boys. I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. And I was told Xavier might commit suicide.”

Peterson, challenging the notion, said, “That was a lie right from the outset. No reliable clinician ever believed that.

“There was never any evidence for that, and also, if there is a higher suicide rate, the reason is the underlying depression and anxiety and not because of the gender dysphoria. And every god-d*** clinician knows that, too, and they’re too cowardly to come out and say it.”

Continuing, Musk said, “It’s incredibly evil. And I agree with you that the people that are promoting this should go to prison.

“I was tricked into doing this. It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs.

“I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

“So I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”

According to a preprint study published by the Mayo Clinic earlier this year, puberty blockers have been linked to irreversible long-term fertility issues in boys, contradicting previous claims that the effects are reversible, as reported by Fox News.

The Mayo Clinic website states that puberty blockers, specifically GnRH analogues, are used to pause puberty in transgender and gender-diverse youth.

These medications work by stopping the production of sex hormones, effectively halting physical changes associated with puberty

Daily Mail reports that Vivian Musk, formerly known as Xavier, publicly announced her transgender identity in June 2022, at the age of 18.

At the same time, she petitioned to legally change her name to Vivian and adopt her mother’s surname.

“I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” Vivian said.

Last week, Musk announced plans to relocate the headquarters of SpaceX and X to Texas, after a new California law that prohibits schools from forcing teachers to inform parents about changes to a student’s gender identity

“This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” Musk informed.