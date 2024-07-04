“It’s Finished, Na God Get Power” – Philip Shaibu Jubilates As Court Declares Edo PDP Guber Primary Invalid

Former Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, on Thursday, expressed joy following the Federal High Court’s invalidation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

Reacting to Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo’s ruling on Thursday, Shaibu criticized the PDP, labeling their February 22, 2024 primary as a mere formality lacking legal validity.

Earlier, the court voided the primary election because it didn’t satisfy the requirements for free, fair and credible primary poll.

The court ruled that the primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as PDP’s governorship candidate is illegal as it was marred by manipulations and irregularities.

Ekwo however ruled that the primary election is invalid because 378 delegates who were supposed to vote at the primary election were unlawfully excluded by PDP

Shaibu further argued that the Party undermined internal democracy with fraudulent conduct during the purported primary held at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Shaibu affirmed that the delegates who supported him in his parallel primary were legitimately elected by the people to nominate the PDP’s governorship candidate.

Regarding the APC’s efforts to lure him to their fold, Shaibu justified considering the move, emphasizing democracy’s competitive nature.

He contrasted this with PDP’s actions, accusing them of planning election rigging by alienating members.

“When you see a political party wooing people to its group, that party wants to win but when you see a party chasing people away as in the case of the PDP, that party is planning nothing but rigging of election,” he said.

Also, in a video via X, Shaibu was sighted jubilating the Court’s ruling.

An excited Shaibu said: “Ofone (it is finished), na God get power.”

Recall that Shaibu was impeached by the Edo State House of Assembly after he fell out with Governor Godwin Obaseki, allegedly over his gubernatorial ambition.

Shaibu was later replaced by Marvellous Omobayo Godwins, a former chieftain of the Labour Party.