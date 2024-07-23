It’s Monopolising Deal That Went Bad – VeryDarkMan Slams Dangote Over Claims Made About His $100m Refinery

Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, a Nigerian social media activist, has expressed his thoughts on the conflict between billionaire Aliko Dangote and the government.

The president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, recently declared that the firm was not given any incentives by Lagos State or the federal government to build its $20 billion refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He divulged the information during a visit to the refinery by House of Representatives leadership on Saturday, which included Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and his Deputy Benjamin Kalu.

Subsequently, Dangote declared his intention to transfer control of his multibillion-dollar oil refinery to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Verydarkman responded to the viral footage of Dangote’s press conference on his Instagram page on Monday, claiming that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration had frustrated the tycoon.

He challenged Dangote’s claims that the refinery was being built to help the country, accusing him of employing monopoly tactics.

VDM suggested the billionaire reconsider his agreement with authorities instead of selling his refinery to NNPC.

The internet sensation proposed that reaching a consensual arrangement with the government could perhaps help his current predicament, rather than rushing to sell the refinery.

“Tinubu regime make African richest man, he nearly cry for interview I dey watch that Dangote interview he remain small make Dangote cry, this is how bad the economy is right now, even Dangote dey reminisce when him friend dey tell am say make he no invest in Nigeria again it’s that bad, I watched the interview where he said he paid $100m to get the land where he built the refinery, now I have a question to th Nigerian government, when Dangote was building that refinery why didn’t you tell him there’s no crude oil to give him, now after building the refinery, you people told him Nigeria doesn’t have crude oil, same product available in Delta state, Edo state, Bayelsa State, Imo State, Akwa Ibom state, the guy now got frustrated and went to Brazil, after getting to Brazil the people in high rank called Brazil that he doesn’t have license, now Dangote opted to sell the refinery, but now the money he claimed using to build the refinery has been alleged that it’s still our money he used in building the refinery, he claimed he was trying to help the country, it has been allegedly said Dangote is the king of monopolising things which is why cement companies can’t function without him,” he partly said.

