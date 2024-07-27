It’s Time To Solve Nigeria’s Problems, Not Protest – VP Shettima Tells Agitators

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said that Nigeria is in a critical time to solve its problems and not protest.

The VP led this out during a high-level meeting with Nutrition Society of Nigeria, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

In a statement made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Stanley Nkwoch, Shettima emphasized the need for constructive action over protest.

The statement reads: “This is the time for us to solve our problems, not to protest. the right to protest is guaranteed in most democracies around the world, but when you can start the agitation, and you don’t know where it will end, it is a road to anarchy.

“We appreciate what Nigerians are going through, and our heart goes out to them. The oil subsidy has been an albatross on our neck for 50 years.

“Once the harvests start coming, we believe it will have a positive effect on the common man.

“I wish to call on you to advocate for diplomacy, engagement, and patience. the president is very much committed to the Nigerian project but it’s like a percolation project.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some angry Nigerians has set August 1st aside as day to express their displeasure over the state of the nation.

Ahead of the slated date, some security agencies and state Governors have also urged the protesters to avoid been used by politicians.