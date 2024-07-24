I’ve Done My Best, Not Moved By Social Media Noise — Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that he’s not move by social media posts and commentaries claiming he was not performing, as he had paid his dues in politics.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Southern Governors Forum leader has been facing heavy criticisms over poor roads network in the state.

According to the governor, becoming a national lawmaker at 35 years old meant that he was not a novice in the game and does not need to blow his own trumpet for people to feel his impact.

The Governor made this known on Wednesday, during a meeting with the coalition of youth organisations in the state at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Reacting to recent attacks on social media, Dapo noted that his administration had done well in health, education, infrastructure, and security, which, without them, no meaningful socio-economic development could take place.

He said: “I normally don’t get disturbed by such things because one of my mentors in politics told me that in politics, you must make sure that you are mentioned either for the right or wrong reasons, but be continuously mentioned because if you are not mentioned, you are just part of the crowd.

“For me, I am not bothered that I have been under attack by faceless people on social media because I know what I am. I know who I am. I know what I did before I became governor. I know how long I have been on this journey.

“I became a senator before I was 35, the youngest at that time and I have been on this space in the state contesting on different platforms from that time until God decided that He was going to make me a governor and someone would imagine that after all that I had gone through to get to this position, all I will do is to be biting my fingernails. That person must be a joke.

“I became the governor under the most torturous and most difficult circumstances. I can’t go through that baptism of fire to get to the office and become complacent. Our Internally Generated Revenue was around N50 billion a year before. But in four years, we have grown it to almost N200 billion, and someone says Dapo Abiodun is just sitting in Ogun State and doing nothing. That has to be a joke.”