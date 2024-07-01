Iyabo Ojo: Samklef Slams Seun Kuti, Says He Sings “Afronoise”, Not Afrobeat, Has No Hit Song’

A social media spat has erupted between Nigerian singer Seun Kuti and music producer Samklef.

The drama started when actress Iyabo Ojo accused Seun Kuti of enabling controversial social media activist VeryDarkMan’s online antics.

Seun Kuti posted a video message on Instagram on Sunday, addressing the issue.

He remarked that VeryDarkMan is free to insult anyone he likes, while subtly directing an insult at Samklef.

He stated that many blogs had insulted him, but he chose to unfollow them, and some people used his father’s name to insult him, but he chose not to respond.

He said, “VeryDarkMan can insult anybody…I can say it anywhere, he can insult anybody, he can insult your mother, your father, common, if you can’t take it, then unfollow him and block him. So many things have been said about me on all these blogs; I unfollow all of them, I don’t listen to any blog, I close my ear, I shut my eye. The amount of insults people use my father’s name to insult me every day…your friend does it, your little chiwawa dog, he does it all the time, I don’t even answer him, I don’t answer him.”

In response, Samklef fired back on his X account on Monday, he compared his talent to that of his father and added that Seun has been living off his father’s privilege.

He further stated that he is a singer with no single hit, while his father pioneered ‘Afrobeat,’ and he is only known for ‘Afronoise.’

He wrote, “Na fela we know, Nigerians we no know Seun! daddy’s boy, spoilt brat! Meet Seun Kuti, Fela’s pikin! Him papa create Afrobeat, him create Afro noise! No single hit song wey we Nigerian know or fit sing along! But all he does is criticize other artists! He is a very manipulative entity, and he feels entitled!”

Samklef continued, “U dey Naija a whole, Davido no even invite you to him wedding, you see say na your papa Fela and Femi we Nigerians regard. No artist in Nigeria regards you. Your papa’s glory makes us even pity you. You no dey see Femi and him pikin made? You come be like arm robber for the family, bringing bad vibe to Fela’s great legacy. Come, make I teach you pentatonic scales.”

