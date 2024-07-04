JAMB Identifies 3,000 Fake Graduates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board says it has uncovered 3,000 fake graduates who never set foot within the four walls of a classroom.Ishaq Oloyede,

The Board also lamented the issue of illegal admissions by some institutions which, it said, had remained a source of embarrassment to the country.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB’s Registrar, made this known in a report published in the Board’s bulletin.

As stated in the bulletin, Oloyede disclosed the during a meeting with the leadership of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities.

“Some ‘graduates’ had never entered the four walls of a Ishaq Oloyede, country is an embarrassment and a disservice to the nation,” the bulletin read.

In December 2023, the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, directed the Board to present a list of tertiary institutions that had conducted irregular and illegal admissions.

The examination body had earlier warned candidates to desist from accepting admissions offered by such institutions without full academic participation.

In the statement titled, “Cessation of illegal/irregular admission,” JAMB reiterated that all applications of admissions to first degree, national diploma, national innovation diploma and the Nigeria certificate in education into full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, etc, must be processed only through JAMB.