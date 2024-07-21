Joe Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris For Democrats Nomination, After Dropping From Presidential Race

US President Joe Biden has officially backed Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsing her as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

Biden’s nomination of Harris came after he withdrew from the presidential campaign due to public pressure, particularly from members of his party.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Biden stated that choosing Harris as his running partner in 2020 was the best decision he ever made.

He said, “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

SEE POST: