Joke Silva Celebrates Husband, Olu Jacobs On His 82nd Birthday Days After Death Rumour

Olu Jacobs, a veteran Nollywood actor, is celebrating his 82nd birthday on Thursday, just two weeks after erroneous allegations of his death circulated on social media.

Joke Silva, Jacobs’ wife, took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, posting a video of the actor in a customised house coat as she showered him with prayers.

She wrote, “82 just like that. Agba ko ni nira l’agbara Jesu.

“Happy birthday and have an amazing year ahead, my darling… Sir J of life _olujacobs (loving his customised housecoat).”

Celebrities and fans have taken to social media to congratulate Jacobs.

Commenting on Silva’s post, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde wrote, “Happy birthday to a legend, a father to the industry, an outstanding actor, an incredible soul.”

Osas Ighodaro wrote, “Happy Birthday, legend! God bless you immensely.”

