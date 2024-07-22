Judy Austin’s Ex Husband Mr Obasi Cries Out; Says He Hasn’t Seen His Children For Over A Decade

Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, has been accused by her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, of denying him access to their kids for over 10 years.

He made the accusation in a video shared on social media on Sunday, bemoaning the agony of their failed marriage.

Judy’s ex-husband expressed his frustration about the children and her refusal to allow him to visit them.

He also mentioned that the children do not live with her, making him even more concerned about their upbringing.

While speaking, he said,

“She will frustrate me with this children because she knows I love them. Now a father like me, how will I be looking at my self that I have children of 16 and 14 years old and I don’t have access to them. This year makes it 10 years I have [set my] sight on my children. How will I cope. Anyday I wake up with that mindset I lose concentration. It is unbearable at this point… she’s not with them, I am not with them. The upbringing of this children matters a lot to me…”

READ MORE: MFM Mountain Top Chorale Wins Two Gold Medals At 2024 World Choir Games In New Zealand

See some reactions below…

luxury_strandsbydee said: “Who else is shocked … this is Judy’s ex husband!? U mean, I wasn’t expecting this!”

confidencedave_ wrote: “He might not even be that old…… He must have been going through a lot”

cravingsnails stated: “As a strange woman it’s like her role is to deviate the men she is involved with and turn them to caricature. There is no difference between Yul and this man. This man is finished while Yul is on the road to be completely finished.”

Watch him speak below…