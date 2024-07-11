Kaduna: Bandits Kidnap Residents, Leave Three Injured

Bandits invaded the Akwando community in Kachia Local Government Area, Kaduna, in the early hours of Wednesday.

During the hours-long attacks, the bandits are alleged to have kidnapped an unspecified number of residents and burned down a house and two shops.

Jonathan Aminu, a community resident, told The PUNCH over the phone that three persons were hurt during the incident and were being treated in the hospital.

He claimed the bandits launched their attack from the market area downward.

Aminu said, “The community was attacked by bandits yesterday. That was some minutes after midnight. The attack was carried out from the market downward.

“Three were injured, and many residents were kidnapped. They also burnt one house and two shops during their attack. Those injured as I speak are in the hospital.”

Another resident, who gave his name as Ahmadu Doris, said, “These people (bandits) came to Akwando today very close to Awon. Currently, there are people in the hospital receiving treatment. They shot non-stop all through their operations, which lasted for hours. We are still trying to get the actual number of people who were kidnapped, but they are over 10.”

Mansir Hasan, the police command’s spokesperson, could not be reached for comment at the time of reporting this report.

Calls to his number were not returned, and he has yet to respond to a text message given to him regarding the event.