Kaduna LP Rep Ekene Adams From Kaduna, Dies At 39

A member of the House of Representatives representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, identified as Ekene Abubakar Adams has passed on.

The lawmaker, under the umbrella of Labour Party, said to be the Chairman House Committee on Sports, died due to brief illness.

In a statement made available to the public by the House Spokesperson, Akin Rotimi Jr, disclosed that Adams died early Tuesday, at the age of 39.

The statement reads: “The House of Representatives is saddened to announce the passing of a dear member of the 10th Assembly, Rep. Ekene Abubakar Adams (LP, Kaduna), who died early Tuesday, at the age of 39.

“Rep. Adams was a dedicated public servant, passionate sports administrator, and kind philanthropist who, until his demise, chaired the House Committee on Sports. He was a first-term member of the House of Representatives, representing the good people of Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

“The dear departed lawmaker was a kind and gentle humanitarian, loved by all who knew him. His dedication to the development of grassroots sports in Nigeria was unwavering, and his contributions to the House will be deeply missed.

“The House of Representatives extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, constituents of our dear colleague, as well as the good people and Government of Kaduna State.

“May God grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and may his soul find rest in the bosom of the Almighty”.

