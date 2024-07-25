Kaduna: Nigerian Army Ambushes Terrorists, Neutralises Two, Recovers Arms

The Nigerian Army’s counter-terrorism troops in Kaduna State have successfully neutralised two terrorists.

The troops also retrieved weapons after a swift and decisive ambush operation in the early hours of Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The Department of Army Public Relations platform released a statement stating this.

According to the statement: “The troops responding to actionable intelligence executed a well-coordinated ambush along the Tasha-Bwari Road, a vital link between Gurara town in Kachia and Kagarko local government areas of Kaduna State.”

Troops engaged the terrorists in a heated gun battle, killing two and leaving others with gunshot wounds.

The statement further disclosed: “The operation led to the recovery of arms and valuable intelligence, including an AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two machetes, two mobile phones, and the sum of N80,000 only, along with other supplies.

“This successful operation not only averted a potential terrorist attack but also delivered a significant blow to the terrorist network operating in the state.

“The Nigerian Army’s proactive and effective response underscores troops’ dedication to maintaining peace and security for the citizens of Kaduna State and its environs.”