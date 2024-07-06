Kaduna Police Nab Four Over Alleged Vandalisation Of TCN’s Infrastructure

No fewer than four suspected vandals have been arrested by the operatives of the Kaduna State police command on Friday.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended for vandalising the transmission towers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, in some parts of the State.

The arrest of the culprits was announced in a statement made by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs issued in Abuja on Friday.

The statement, which was obtained by the Nigeria News Agency, revealed that TCN appreciated the efforts of the police and assured its continued collaboration with security operatives in safeguarding transmission infrastructure nationwide.

Mbah also said that some among the instruments recovered from them were shovels and diggers.

She said: ”The suspects will be prosecuted soon.”

In a related development, Nigeria’s electricity grid has experienced another system failure, leading to a nationwide blackout.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the blackout in a statement on Saturday, said that the power outage being experienced within its franchise is due to a system failure from the national grid.

According to the Distribution Company it is working with the relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid is stabilised.