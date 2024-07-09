Kaduna: Suspects Flee As Police Intercept Car Stolen From Abuja

The Kaduna State Police Command announced that its operatives have recovered a stolen vehicle from Abuja.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement issued Monday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “In July. 6, at about 0200 hours, the police received a tip-off from a reliable source about a car snatching incident.

“A 2013 Honda Accord was forcibly taken from its owner at his residence in Abuja by unknown armed men.”

He stated that based on this intelligence, police operatives from the Katari Division of the state command mobilised and intercepted the stolen vehicle on Saturday at approximately 0347 hours.

Hassan revealed that the interception took place in Gidan Dan Busa village, which is located on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

“Upon sighting the approaching police officers, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled in another car, “Hassan said.

He further stated that the recovered vehicle had been seized and transferred to the station for safekeeping.

Hassan stated that the Commissioner of Police, All Dabigi, thanked the police for a job well done and advised them to improve their reaction time to events.

He also urged the people to continue contributing useful information to assist the police in their fight against crime.