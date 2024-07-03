“Kai, Money Miss Road” – Charly Boy Teases FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s Fashion Sense

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has reacted to a photo of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, which has been circulating on the internet.

In the viral photo, the FCT minister is dressed in a blue coat, blue trousers, light blue shoes and a blue-laced milk hat while clutching a black staff.

The photo generated varied reactions, with many admiring the minister’s “unconventional” style.

Charly Boy reacted by applauding Wike’s fashion sense.

He remarked that his outfit exuded richness.

Reposting the picture on his X handle on Wednesday, Charly Boy wrote,

“Monkey wear shuit and shuit.

“Whether you like him or not, you must agree that he is brave when it comes to fashion.

“Kai, money miss road.”

