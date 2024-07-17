Kano Commissioner Escapes Death As Daughter, Others Die In Fire Outbreak

A Kano State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Kofar-Mata, lost three of his family to a fire outbreak which gutted his residence at Kofar-Mata quarters in the city.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Dr. Yusuf was said to have narrowly escaped the disaster.

It was gathered that the horrible incident which happened on Wednesday claimed the life of the commissioner’s daughter, Maimuna, his elder sister Khadija and one Juwairiyya, also a close relative.

Some valuables worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the unfortunate disaster.

However, the spokesperson of the state fire service, Abdullahi Saminu, while confirming the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, said that the level of damage and cause of the inferno could not be ascertained immediately.

Also, the Commissioner in a statement made available to the public, expressed deep grief, saying ” Unto Allah, we came and to him we shall return.”

He said: “I mourn the loss of my daughter Maimuna (Islam), my senior sister Hajiya Khadija and my brother’s wife, Juwairiyya, who were all perished in the fire accident this morning.

“Their funeral prayers had been conducted at 11am at Kofar-Mata quarters, Kano City today”.