Kano Gov, Yusuf Signs Bill Creating Second-Class Emirates



Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has signed the bill creating three second-class emirates in the State.

The bill was passed by the State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The legislation seeks to create three emirates: Rano (Rano, Bunkure, and Kibiya), Karaye (Karaye, Rogo), and Gaya (Gaya, Ajingi, and Albasu).

The second-class emirates will be under Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano.

The monarchs of the new emirates are expected to seek counsel from the Emir of Kano on “matters concerning public order, territorial disputes, communal conflicts, and religious affairs within their respective domains.”

Dawakin-Tofa Bature, the Governor’s spokesperson, in a statement, quoted Yusuf as saying that the names of the emirs for the new emirates “would be announced soon.”

The development comes a day after a Kano state high court restrained Aminu Bayero from parading himself as the Emir of Kano, pending the determination of a suit.

Aminu Aliyu, the Presiding Judge, also restrained four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Gaya, Rano, and Karaye from parading themselves as monarchs.