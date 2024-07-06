Kano, Kwara, Kebbi Declare Monday Public Holiday For New Islamic Year

Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, says that Monday, July 8, 2024, will be a public holiday in celebration of the start of the new Islamic calendar year 1446 AH.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Governor urged citizens to use the holiday to reflect on the past year and engage in mutually beneficial activities.

“He enjoined the people to utilize the holiday to reflect on the previous year and commit themselves in mutually beneficial activities that will bring succor to the people in these difficult and trying times,” the statement read.

The government, however pledged to continue implementing policies and programs that will empower citizens.

“The government will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will empower people to be self-dependent,” Dantiye noted.

He also highlighted the importance of collective effort and prayer in achieving the State’s goals.

READ ALSO: Biker Arrives Lagos From Kenya After Crossing Nine Countries In 118 Days

“The Governor urged Muslim Ummah to intensify prayers for continued peace and progress in the State.

“He expressed optimism that with the prayers and support of the people, his administration will turn around the fortunes of the state and return it to being one of the most economically prosperous among its peers in the nation,” the statement added.

Also, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq declared same date as public holiday.



The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, made the announcement on Friday, in Ilorin, the State capital.

This came after Nasir Idris, the Governor of Kebbi State, announced the holiday to mark the beginning of Muharram 1446AH, the Islamic calendar.

Muharram is the first lunar month in the Islamic calendar, and according to calculations, its first day falls on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

It was disclosed in a statement by the State Commissioner for the establishment, Auwal Manu-Dogondaji, in Birnin Kebbi, the State capital.

Manu-Dogondaji congratulated Muslims on the new Islamic calendar and urged them to continue praying for peace, security, and prosperity in Kebbi and Nigeria.