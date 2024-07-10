Kano Police Rescue Kidnapped 2-Year-Old, Arrest Suspect

The Kano State Police Command has apprehended a suspected kidnapper for allegedly kidnapping his neighbor’s two and a half-year-old daughter in the state.

The suspect, a 22-year-old male named Zakariyya Muhammad, was arrested after the police made relentless attempts and conducted intelligence-led technical operations.

Abdullahi Kiyawa, spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, said in a statement on Tuesday that the command got a report on July 4, 2024, from a resident of Sabuwar Gandu Kwarin Barka Quarters in Kano who informed them that his daughter had been kidnapped.

He explained that the victim’s father informed them that he had received a call from an unknown person claiming to have kidnapped his daughter (Amina) and demanding N2 million in ransom for her release.

According to Kiyawa, upon receiving the information, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Garba, formed an anti-kidnapping squad commanded by SP Aliyu Auwal, and directed that the victim be freed within 24 hours, as well as the culprit be arrested.

Kiyawa went on to say that 16 hours after the kidnapping, the team arrested the culprit at 8 a.m. on July 5, 2024, and rescued the victim unharmed.

“The suspect who happens to be a neighbour to the victim confessed to having singlehandedly committed the offence and led the detectives to where she was kept hostage.

“The victim was rescued unhurt in an isolated area in their neighbourhood and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano where she was examined, found healthy, and discharged,” the police spokesperson said.

The Commissioner said that such heinous act will not be tolerated and that the command will continue to use all of its resources to prevent all criminal activity and bring the offenders to justice, while also urging the public to remain vigilant and work with the police in creating a safer environment for everyone.