Kano Politician Handcuffed, Flogged Publicly For Criticising Kaduna’s Gov (Video)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress based in Kano, identified as Dan Bilki Commander has been brutalised by some men suspected to be loyalists of Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani.

It was gathered that Mr. Dan was spotted in a viral video, in an undisclosed location, making wave on social media, with handcuffs.

According to Daily Trust, the politician was asked to identify himself, which he did, before they asked him some questions on why he criticised Governor Sani, even though he is not an indigene of Kaduna State.

The victim is known for being very vocal and usually tackles politicians during programmes on radio stations in Kano.

While he was being flogged, Commander was overheard saying: “I have a heart problem.”

The politician, in another video, narrating his ordeal, accused the governor of sending the people to beat him up.

He said: “They were sent by Governor Uba Sani to beat me. I can recognize some of them and the place where they got the handcuffs from.

“Look at the bumps and scalds on my hands and back.

“Some police officers did it. Uba Sani directed them to do it.

“They said they would kill me and throw me into the water.

“They videoed me while beating and abusing him. I was humiliated to the core.”

Reacting to the incident, on Thursday, the Kaduna State government, in a statement made available to the public by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that investigation has commenced on the video.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to a video that has gone viral showing one Dan Balki Commander being whipped by unidentified persons.

“In the video, accusing fingers were pointed at the Kaduna State Government. The Kaduna State Government wishes to strongly disassociate itself from the heinous act. It is not in our character. Such barbaric acts have no place in a decent society.

“We stand for the rule of law and due process. Our administration is anchored on justice, equity, fairness, inclusivity and respect for the dignity of the human person.

“Since assuming office in May 2023, Kaduna State Government under the able leadership of Senator Uba Sani has been working assiduously to rebuild trust and give all citizens of the State a sense of belonging.

“His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani has therefore ordered a full investigation into the alleged incident. He is determined to get to the root of the incident and will ensure that the full wrath of the law is brought to bear on anyone found culpable.”