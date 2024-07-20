Katsina APC Women Leader Confesses Being Bandits’ Informant, Receiving N5,000 Share From N9m Ransom



Aisha Abubakar, a women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, has confessed to doubling as an informant for bandits.

She admitted to receiving N5000 from a N9 million ransom and a motorcycle paid to secure the release of kidnapped individuals.

Abubakar’s confession emerged in a viral interrogation video where she detailed her involvement in the kidnapping of five family members of the Tsaiyaya Ward APC Chairman.

According to her, she played a crucial role in providing information that led to the abduction of Alhaji Sanusi, his two wives, and three children in the Matazu Local Government Area of the State.

“I was approached by one Zainab, who is now at large, to provide information on Alhaji Sanusi and the family of the chairman to enable a successful kidnap operation, and I did.

READ ALSO: Edo Govt Blames Shaibu For Attack On Okpebholo’s Convoy

“After the ransom, including N9 million and a motorcycle were paid, I was given a share of N5000, with a balance of N15,000 to be paid after I returned from a wedding ceremony in Zaria,” she said.

Abubakar further disclosed that other key actors in the Tsaiyaya community were involved in the operation.

She named Yahaya, Audu na Bani, and the children of Bashar as collaborators in the scheme.

In addition to the kidnapping, Abubakar confessed to participating in a cattle rustling operation in Tsaiyaya.

This operation, she said, earned her N20,000.

“I was also a key informant in the successful cattle rustling in Tsaiyaya some time ago and I got N20,000 from that operation,” she disclosed .