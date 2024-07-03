Katsina: Bandits Kill Varsity Lecturer, Abduct His Children

Gunmen, on Tuesday, killed Tiri Gyan David, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), in Katsina State.

The gunmen invaded the lecturer’s residence at Yarima quarters, Low Cost estate, in the early hours and abducted his two children.

As revealed by residents of the community, sporadic gunshots were heard while the attack lasted.

Abubakar Aliyu, the State police spokesperson, stated the lecturer was pronounced dead in hospital.

“Some suspected armed bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, attacked a compound situated behind comprehensive quarters in Dutsinma LGA, shot and injured one person and kidnapped about fourteen (14) occupants of the compound.

READ ALSO: Enugu Police Launch Manhunt For Eight Suspects Linked To Murder, Kidnapping, Terrorism

“Upon receipt of the report, the DPO Dutsinma promptly mobilised and led a team of operatives to the scene, where they engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel.

“The team succeeded in foiling the attack and rescued ten (10) kidnapped victims.

“The injured victim was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention where he was later confirmed dead while receiving medical attention,” he said.

Aliyu added that operatives are on the trail of the attackers for the release of David’s children.