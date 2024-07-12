Katsina: NSCDC Nabs Suspects For Vandalizing Transformer, Power Cables

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Katsina State Command has apprehended three alleged transformer and power cable vandals.

DSC Buhari Hamisu, the command’s spokesman, told reporters this while parading the suspects in Katsina on Thursday.

According to him, on July 4, 2024, the Bakori Local Government Area (LGA) Division received a written report of vandalism and theft.

He explained that “Shortly after receiving the complaint, the special Anti-vandal team attached to the division swung into action and apprehended two suspects.

Hamisu said, “Usman Usman, aged 29, of Unguwan Tofa quarters of Bakori LGA, is the primary suspect and Usman Lawal of Mai Ruwa Road Funtua LGAs of the State.

“The primary suspect specialises in vandalizing public infrastructure and theft.

“During the investigation, he confessed to committing the crimes and revealed that in committing the crime, he conspired with one Aliyu Umar, now at large.”

According to an NSCDC spokesman, the accused confessed to vandalising a transformer in Bakori LGA.

Hamisu further stated that the prime suspect revealed that he planned with Usman Lawal to sell the vandalised items to Wanka and Kolom, who are also at large.

He also revealed that the command was able to seize 350mm riser transformer cable and 75mm copper wire from the suspects.