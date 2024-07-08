Kayode Olanrewaju Seeks Divorce, ₦1bn Damages Over Wife’s Alleged Infidelity With UK-Based Nigerian Pastor

Kayode Olanrewaju, a former Nigerian football star, is seeking ₦1 billion in damages from UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

He alleged Adegboyega’s affair with his wife, Dora Ezinne Kayode, caused emotional trauma, financial loss, and loss of goodwill.

Additionally, Olanrewaju is requesting a divorce from his wife through the court.

Olanrewaju has previously taken legal action after allegations spread on social media that Kayode is not the biological father of the three children he had with Dora.

Suit Number PET/304/2024, a cross-petition filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, alleged infidelity, financial misconduct, and a dramatic family collapse.

Ezinne Dora was entangled in a scandal involving fraud, infidelity, and abduction, which shocked the nation.

According to reports, Yetunde Burstline, an acquaintance of controversial characters Daddy Freeze and Taste Bud, introduced Mrs. Kayode to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Pastor Adegboyega was reported to have had sexual encounters with Mrs. Kayode, who frequently attended orgies and left her home for extended periods of time.

In his cross-petition, Olanrewaju alleged that Ezinne has committed adultery on multiple occasions since their marriage in 2013, including a previous assertion of an ongoing affair with Pastor Adegboyega.

The footballer said that his wife’s connection with Adegboyega was not discreet, with the two seen attending parties and enjoying intimate moments in public.

He also stated that Ezinne has had similar relationships with other men, making it impossible for him to continue living with her as husband.

The cross-petition also addressed a pattern of financial deception by Ezinne.

Olanrewaju claimed that Dora misappropriated major monies and rental revenues from properties he purchased, stating that they are used to finance her luxurious lifestyle and her alleged relationship with Pastor Adegboyega.

The lawsuit claimed that Dora’s purported ex-lover, Ugochukwu Igboanugo, was involved in the conspiracy and assisted her in misappropriating property documents.

He also accused Ezinne of abusing alcohol and having late-night parties, which contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Olanrewaju charged his estranged wife of undermining their joint business interests.

He explained how he established DE-J-S Concept Ltd. as a vehicle for their investments.

However, he claimed that Ezinne took advantage of this chance to syphon monies and profit from the company’s assets, aided by her suspected ties to Ugochukwu Igboanugo.

Olanrewaju’s Cross-petition also highlighted his earlier allegation that Dora abducted their three children and departed the house on March 24, 2024.

He said that the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) assisted in tracking her down and arresting her in a hideout in Abuja.

He said Dora fled bail to avoid further inquiry, and she also attempted to obtain new passports for their children to relocate abroad.

The footballer mentioned the emotional and financial tolls, trauma, and losses incurred as a result of the alleged infidelity, financial misappropriation, and misconduct, including the abrupt termination of his international football contract, which was motivated by his need to address the crisis and seek ₦1 billion in damages.

Olanrewaju, who is seeking a formal divorce, claimed he was astonished to receive a credit notice from his father-in-law in May 2024, signalling a return of the Bride Price paid during their wedding.

He said Dora Ezinne later turned to social media to declare herself traditionally free after her bride price was refunded.

Olanrewaju petitioned the court to end his marriage to Ezinne and award him custody of their children because his estranged wife could not be a good role model for their children.

As at the time of posting this report, Pastor Adegboyega and Dora Ezinne had not filed a response to Kayode’s cross petition.

The hearing in the suit has been scheduled for September 24th, 2024.

See court documents below…