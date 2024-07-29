Kebbi: Gunmen Strike Customs Base, Kill One Officer, Kidnap Another

A Nigeria Customs Service patrol base in Koko, Kebbi State, was ambushed by gunmen suspected of being hoodlums, killing one officer and kidnapping another.

The attack took place on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at roughly 2100 hours.

Mohammed Tajuddeen Salisu, the Public Relations Officer of the Kebbi Area Command, verified the incident in a press statement released to journalists on Sunday evening.

“With deep regret, we announce a distressing incident which occurred at our Koko Besse patrol base on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at approximately 2100 hours.

“A group of hoodlums attacked the patrol base, destroying properties and targeting our officers in a contest to the recent boost to anti-smuggling activities in the area,” Salisu stated.

He revealed that the armed individuals inflicted extensive damage to the base before trailing and attacking two officers.

“One officer was shot and the other abducted. Unfortunately, Assistant Superintendent Customs I, Dabo Umar, lost his life while Superintendent of Customs, Babagana Abba Kabiru, was abducted and a hefty ransom was demanded for his release,” Salisu added.

The Customs chief added that the body of the deceased officer, Dabo Umar, was recovered and transferred to Kaduna for burial in compliance with Islamic customs.

While a manhunt has been initiated to catch the killers and secure the release of the abducted officer, Customs Area Controller Iheanacho Ernest Ojike has offered his sympathies to the deceased’s family and prayed for Babagana Abba Kabiru’s safe return.

The statement also urged the public to submit any information that could lead to the rescue of the abducted officer, assuring them that other relevant security services are working on the case.

“We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the affected officers and the deceased,” Salisu added.