Kenneth Okonkwo Dumps Peter Obi Amid LP Crisis, Says He’s Not Brave Enough To Lead

A former spokesman for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has dumped Peter Obi over his attitude towards the party’s crisis.

Recall that some party’s chieftains such as Doyin Okupe and Balami Isaac, have announced their intention to leave the party.

In a statement titled “Political Journey to a Great Nigeria,” which he shared via his social media platforms on Saturday, Okonkwo expressed his displeasure over LP’s internal crisis and the failure of its former presidential candidate, Obi, to address it.

He attributed Nigeria’s problems to a lack of internal democracy within parties, which leads to the emergence of incompetent and corrupt leaders in government.

He emphasised the need for a decisive leader who can build a party of integrity and character from the grassroots.

The statement partly reads: “Every member of the Labour Party is confused today as to the future of the Labour Party because of lack of leadership from PO over the party, and unfortunately, when they look up to me to tell them about PO’s standpoint, I sincerely have nothing to tell them because I don’t know myself.

“I cannot continue to speak on behalf of a leader that I do not know his stand on issues of great importance. I simply don’t know how to manipulate facts.

“I am shocked that PO could not openly support the noble efforts of the Labour Unions who founded the Labour Party as a base to fight for the welfare of workers to the extent that some of them are openly saying that PO is now the problem of LP.

“The Labour Unions now have the unfortunate situation where they are fighting criminals who want to hijack their party when an ordinary statement from PO would have brought the solution. I cannot continue with this ambivalence forever.

“We also need a decisive leader who will be selfless enough, in boldness and bravery, to secure our victory, when the people vote for such a leader because these corrupt and incompetent leaders are not willing to conduct free and fair elections and will always grab, snatch power from any weak and indecisive leader, and run away with it. Our judiciary has not proved to be equal to the task of preventing the emergence of electoral bandits who steal electoral victories at gunpoint in the public glare of everyone.”

https://twitter.com/realkenokonkwo/status/1817327000924635547?t=xye0QS38F49pmYERGQq4UQ&s=19